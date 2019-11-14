Fox Regular Claims George Soros ‘Controls a Very Large Part’ of the State Department

Following the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday, a Trump-supporting husband-wife lawyer duo who are now fully entangled in the Ukraine scandal appeared on Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ show and pushed an outlandish conspiracy theory involving billionaire Democratic financier George Soros, the State Department, the FBI, and Ukraine.

During Wednesday night’s broadcast of Lou Dobbs Tonight, attorneys Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing—who reportedly ran an off-the-books operation with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to dig up Ukrainian dirt on former vice president Joe Biden—immediately took issue with senior State Department official George Kent, who testified earlier in the day.

After Dobbs, an informal adviser to the president, said he felt Kent and top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor were acting “petty” because they weren’t in Giuliani’s “irregular” Ukrainian diplomatic channel, he took aim at Kent by invoking Soros, a favorite bogeyman of the right.

“George Kent is a separate issue. His motives seem peculiar to me,” Dobbs declared. “John Solomon reported in March that George Kent pressured Ukrainian investigators to back off an investigation from the anti-corruption action center that a George Soros group sponsored. This is a complicated deal here. And it seems he wanted to keep an investigation of Ukrainian corruption with limits on it.”

This was all the ammunition diGenova needed to weave an intricate and evidence-proof conspiracy involving the State Department and Soros.

“Well, there’s no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department,” the far-right lawyer exclaimed. “He also controls the activities of FBI agents overseas who work for [non-governmental organizations]. That was very evident in Ukraine. And Kent was part of that. He was a very big protector of Soros.”

The former U.S. attorney, who is a frequent guest on Fox opinion shows, went on claim that Soros “had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department” what to do in Ukraine and “ran it.”

“He corrupted FBI officials, he corrupted foreign service officers,” diGenova concluded. “And the bottom line is this, George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he’s doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen, for business interests, not for good government business.”

Dobbs’ show has been a popular landing spot for Soros-based conspiracies, many of which traffic in anti-Semitic tropes. In September, Dobbs claimed Soros’ “tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and nonprofits,” which evoked Nazi-era propaganda. Last year, Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell—a then-frequent guest of Dobbs’—was banned from Fox programming for claiming on Dobbs’ show that the migrant caravans from Central America were funded by the “Soros-occupied State Department.”