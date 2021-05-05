Brian Kilmeade Tries to Dunk on a 6th Grader for Saying Biden Is Better Than Trump

Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday morning attempted to dunk on a sixth-grade student who praised President Joe Biden over Donald Trump during a Fox & Friends kids-centric panel segment.

The Fox morning show brought on three young students to discuss their experiences with remote learning, framed around Biden’s recent visit to a Virginia school, which also featured kids sharing candid thoughts about online learning.

Mason Seder, a sixth-grade student from Philadelphia, noted to Fox that he is still currently in full-time remote learning at his school. At the same time, he said his teachers are doing a “great job” but that “it’s not what it could be if you’re in-person.”

After telling one California eighth-grade student that she needed to “blame your politicians and unions” for delays in her district’s return to full-time in-person learning, Kilmeade eventually returned to Seder.

“Mason, you’re trying so hard to get your teachers and everybody to understand how bad it is learning at home. How close are you to getting back in the room?” Kilmeade asked the sixth-grader. “What do you miss most about not being in school?” Seder notably did not share Kilmeade’s pessimistic outlook about schools reopening. (The majority of school districts across the U.S. have already resumed in-person learning and many states have ordered schools to reopen.)

“I miss, most obviously, seeing my friends and all the after-school activities that I have done. And I think that we’re very, very close getting back to school,” the Philly student said.

“And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president,” he added.

“Really?” the pro-Trump host shot back at the pre-teen. “That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying ‘I want every kid back in school.’”