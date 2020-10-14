Fox Host Calls Klobuchar and Harris ‘Mean Girls’ Who Are ‘Jealous’ of ACB

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld described two Democratic female senators on Wednesday as “mean girls” who came across as “petty” during their questioning of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, claiming they are likely “jealous” that Barrett “happens to be smarter and more successful than they are.”

During Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)—who is also currently the Democratic vice presidential nominee—subjected Barrett to tough questioning, such as whether or not she believes climate change is a threat.

Discussing the day’s proceedings on Fox News panel show The Five, Gutfeld weighed in after airing a clip of Klobuchar pressing Barrett on the president’s campaign promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act and whether that would color her decision in any court ruling on Obamacare.

“What I don’t like in general, you learn about a person in how they wield their power when they have it,” he noted. “If they have the authority to treat you like crap and they do, they are a terrible person. But if you have the authority to hammer somebody, but you do it with some kind of grace, that is different.”

“It seems to me watching Klobuchar and Kamala Harris, they just come off smaller and come off petty, they are like mean girls,” Gutfeld continued. “Jealous because this person happens to be smarter and more successful than they are.”

He would go on and call the judge “one tough cookie” before pointing out that because she has seven kids, this was like a “day off” for her.

“She is not above the law, but she is above the fray,” he added. “She is so relaxed.”

Gutfeld, meanwhile, would continue his mini-monologue by claiming Barrett has the “perfect you-guys-are-so-silly-face,” noting that it is “pretty impressive” and appears she is “playing chess” while the Democrats are “playing Kerplunk.”