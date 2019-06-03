Fox’s Jesse Watters: Only ‘Solution’ to Homelessness Is ‘Bulldoze’ Area, ‘Institutionalize’ Everyone

During the Monday broadcast of Fox News political roundtable show The Five, right-wing co-host Jesse Watters provided his final solution to homelessness in Los Angeles: Raze dozens of square blocks and throw all the homeless people into institutions.

Picking up on the network’s recent laser-focus on blaming liberal policies in large Democratic-run cities for rising homelessness, Fox’s late-afternoon gabfest discussed recent reports that Los Angeles police officers are showing symptoms of typhoid fever. The police officers are part of a division that polices downtown Los Angeles, which includes hundreds of camped out homeless people.

Towards the end of the discussion, Watters—who has been criticized in the past for insensitive segments on the homeless—lashed out at Democrats and liberals over the issue, claiming they “allowed this” to happen in Los Angeles.

This prompted him to claim that “he went in there with a camera crew” and it was one of the most “depraved, disgusting things” he’d ever seen.

“We saw drugged-out zombies chasing barefooted babies through piles of garbage with hypodermic needles and fire everywhere,” Watters declared.

Then came his idea to solve the problem.

“You only have one solution,” the Fox News host exclaimed. “You bulldoze the 50-block radius and you institutionalize everybody and detoxify them and then you let them out.”

Watters went on to say this was a “third-world country” living in the city, leading co-host Greg Gutfeld to add that it was actually “fifth-world.”