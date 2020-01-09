Lou Dobbs: Mike Lee’s ‘Snit Fit’ on Iran Was a ‘Benedict Arnold Impression’

If there is one thing Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs hates more than “Radical Dimms”—his personal nickname for Democrats—it would appear to be Republicans who don’t provide unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump.

A day after Iran launched a missile attack against Iraqi bases housing American troops, the Trump administration gave its first briefing to Congress about Iran on Wednesday. Breaking ranks with Trump, libertarian-leaning Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) emerged from the briefing frothing mad, describing it as “insulting” and “the worst briefing on a military issue” he’s seen in his nine years in Congress. He went on to say he would now support a Senate measure to limit Trump’s authority to wage war with Iran.

Dobbs, who also serves as an informal adviser to the president, did not take kindly to Lee’s impudence, likening the Utah senator’s actions to treason.

“Senator Mike Lee having something of a snit fit today,” the pro-Trump host fumed on Wednesday, grousing that the Republican lawmaker was now supporting a Democratic resolution to “limit President Trump’s military authority.”

“Senator Lee’s Benedict Arnold impression following a classified military briefing on Iran that Lee called the worst he has ever seen,” Dobbs added, comparing the Utah senator to the notorious Revolutionary War traitor.

As Dobbs’ Trump sycophancy has grown over the years, so has his impatience with Republicans who dare to criticize the president. He has called GOP senators who oppose tariffs “traitors,” said “RINOs” who criticized Trump for abandoning the Syrian Kurds owed the president an “apology,” and called for the firing of former Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen after she warned of a “meltdown” amid the president’s immigration crackdown.