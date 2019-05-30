Fox’s Lou Dobbs: Investigate Robert Mueller and James Comey for Collusion

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs called on Special Counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey to be investigated for collusion on Wednesday night, suggesting they coordinated on Mueller’s bombshell public statement on Wednesday.

After beginning the broadcast of Lou Dobbs Tonight by accusing Mueller of “permitting the Democrats to steal” the 2018 midterms—a charge he’s made before—Dobbs brought on frequent guest Tom Fitton to blast the special counsel for saying he could not clear the president of having committed a crime.

Fitton, president of the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, called the Mueller report an “abusive attack” on Trump before saying Mueller “needs to be investigated” for suggesting that there was “wrongdoing” by the president.

This prompted Dobbs to bring up a recent op-ed written by Comey in which the former FBI chief pushed back against Trump allies’ claims that the Russia investigation into the Trump campaign was a treasonous coup. And Dobbs went and made the kind of leap only he could make: Comey’s column must have been written in conjunction with Mueller.

“Is it a coincidence that James Comey, the dirty cop, wrote an op-ed that was published just a day ahead of the Mueller remarks today?” the pro-Trump Fox Business host wondered. “Is—doesn’t that strike you as odd, coincidental, perhaps?”

Fitton said Comey and Mueller were “two peas in a pod when it comes to attacking” Trump before claiming that Mueller was conflicted from the very beginning of the “corrupt process.”

“And this relationship between James Comey and Robert Mueller, many years in its duration,” Dobbs responded. “But do you suppose it persisted even as the special counsel and the fired former FBI director, could they have possibly been colluding? Should there be an investigation of that collusion? Because there are too many coincidences, it seems to me.”

The Judicial Watch chief asserted that he’d already “asked for documents about that collusion” while adding that he thought it was “curious” that Mueller allowed Comey to testify even though he was part of the obstruction investigation. Furthermore, Fitton thought it was also “curious” that Mueller was “disinterested” in the “anti-Trump hatred” in the Russia probe.

“It is curious,” Dobbs declared. “And after today, there are more questions about the witch hunt, as the president first characterized it which I think is an apt description of what this turned out to be.”