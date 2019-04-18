Lou Dobbs Wonders Who Ilhan Omar Represents ‘Because It Isn’t America’

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs continued right-wing media’s weeklong outrage cycle over Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comment about 9/11 by accusing her on Wednesday night of not representing America.

For days now, Fox opinion hosts and Republican politicians have taken aim at the Muslim-American lawmaker for remarks she made last month, claiming she minimized the 9/11 terror attacks when she said Muslim-Americans were treated as second-class citizens because “some people did something.” This resulted in President Trump tweeting out an inflammatory video targeting the freshman congresswoman—a video Omar says sparked new death threats against her.

Speaking to Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian on Lou Dobbs Tonight , Dobbs blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not stripping Omar of her committee assignments over her remarks.

“She won’t remove Congresswoman Omar from the foreign relations committee because why?” Dobbs wondered. “Because she thinks so little of America?!”

The Trump-loving host—who occasionally gets patched into Oval Office meetings—went on to question the Minnesota lawmaker’s loyalty to the United States.

“Who is she representing?!” Dobbs exclaimed. “Because it isn’t America with her thoughts and her regrettable remarks about September 11th and 3,000 victims who lost their lives that day.”

Dobbs’ accusation that Omar doesn’t represent America comes on the heels of Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade saying last week that “you have to wonder if she is an American first,” remarks he somewhat walked back later. And last month, during another Omar-related controversy, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro found herself suspended for two weeks and “strongly” condemned by the network for suggesting on air that Omar didn’t believe in the Constitution because she wears a hijab.