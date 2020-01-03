The morning after President Donald Trump ordered an American airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney had one question on his mind: “Where does this leave impeachment?”

With the markets roiling over the specter of war with Iran, Varney wondered aloud on Friday morning whether the assassination of one of Iran’s top leaders would provide a “temporary interruption” to the bull market or if this is “something that will go on for some time to come.”

“What happens to the price of gasoline in America, as the price of oil goes up?” Varney added. “On the world market? Will we now halt the decline in gas prices and start to see them rise?”

The conservative Fox Business anchor then shifted to the political ramifications of the president’s actions, asking how Democrats will react to this over the coming weeks and months.

After saying Democrats had a “difficult political row to hoe” by urging caution and warning that killing Soleimani could be reckless, Varney suggested that the impeachment of Trump may need to be scrapped due to impending war.

“And where does it leave impeachment?” Varney asked. “Are we now going to try to impeach and remove from office the commander-in-chief who’s just taken out one of the world’s leading terrorists? That’s quite a question, I suggest.”

The pro-Trump host wasn’t the only Fox personality to express this view on Friday morning. During an appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Fox News contributor and Trump super PAC chairman Ed Rollins said Democrats are “foolish if they are going to continue on this impeachment process.”

“This is an unsafe world and this shows great strength,” Rollins concluded.

During the broadcast of his three-hour morning program Varney and Co., Varney continued to obsess over the issue, asking multiple guests whether impeachment should be shelved.

“Are we really going to put the president of the United States on trial and risk the commander in chief being removed from office?” Varney asked Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at one point. “Where does all this leave impeachment?”

Kennedy, meanwhile, said that impeachment had “moved from folly to farce” under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Senate “should ignore her and go back to work and deal with the crisis in Iran and other more pressing domestic issues.”