Frank Sinatra Offered His Son’s Kidnappers $1 Million. They Countered With $240,000.

The year is 1963, and you’re a young man in your early 20s floating on a cloud of alcohol and Percodan looking for a way to make a quick buck. You could try to get a job or borrow some money from a friend. You could even extend a few sticky fingers into the world of petty theft.

Or, you could kidnap the son of the most famous singer in the country and make your fortune in ransom.

It was that last option that struck the fancy of Barry Keenan, the brains behind the ill-conceived-and-executed plot to kidnap Frank Sinatra’s son. It was a brazen idea not only because of its sheer criminal audacity or the fact that the target’s father was rumored to have ties with the Mafia.