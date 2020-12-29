I'll Be Wearing These Slippers for the Rest of Winter

Every winter I try to invest in one solid, durable, and high-quality piece of clothing. In years, prior, I opted for a windproof jacket, snow boots, or even a great pair of mittens. This year, however, things are a bit different. Working from home, I don’t need a piece of outerwear as much as I used to. Since my old coat will do the trick this winter, I decided instead to invest in something I’d actually use: a great pair of slippers.

In the before times, slippers were never something I thought of as a worthwhile investment. They were just an afterthought, and the one’s I purchased, although cute, were cheap and made of flimsy materials. Whenever I felt myself getting attached to a good pair, they’d fall apart after a few months of wear and I’d have to start all over again. Freewaters slippers, however, are not only made of sustainable vegan wool and leather, they are fashioned to last, too. I can already tell that the durable sponge rubber sole won’t wear down nearly as quickly as other pairs I’ve owned. Hardwood, tile, or gravel—the sole grips onto every floor surface. The slippers’ raised back also offers tons of security when walking so there’s no possibility of slipping. I feel very comfortable dashing out to grab the mail and throw the trash out without putting actual shoes on.

Freewaters’ design keeps my feet—which almost always register a temperature similar to the one on the Antarctic Plateau—warm and cozy throughout the day. The vegan wool, which lines the outside of the slipper, offers structure, but it never compromises breathability. The extra cushioning offers tons of support for my unusually high arches, too. And don’t let the seemingly chunky design fool you—the slippers are incredibly light and easy to wear. Most days I forget they’re even on my feet.

While these slippers are the most comfortable I’ve owned, the brand is one that strives to do good as well. 1% of the brand’s net sales go towards funding their clean drinking water projects in Haiti, Kenya, and the Philippines. So not only do my feet feel good, but I feel good too.

