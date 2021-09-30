Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

A 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.

He had reportedly been due to provide his DNA to police, but never showed. Now, a DNA test is said to be underway to confirm whether the story in his suicide note is true.

If so, he would be responsible for a string of rapes and killings in Paris in the 1980s and 1990s, including the murders of 11-year-old Cécile Bloch, Gilles Politi, Irmgard Mueller, and Karine Leroy.

The so-called “pockmarked” killer terrorized the city for years, and was also accused in six different rapes.

Francois V. reportedly wound up on police radar after they uncovered evidence that “Grele” was a member of the security forces who had been driving a white car.

In his suicide note, according to sources cited by Le Parisien, the retired officer said he was “not well in life” at the time of the killings.