Woman Beheaded in French Knife ‘Terror’ Attack Near Church, 3 Dead

Three people have been killed—including one woman by decapitation—and several others injured in a suspected knife terror attack inside the Notre-Dame basilica in the French city of Nice, according to local media. The attacker, who was wounded when he was shot by police, reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” several times, including while he was being detained, in what has come to be known as a battle cry for Islamic extremists in Europe.

The city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, posted on Twitter: “I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Notre-Dame basilica.” He added that the man arrested has been taken t0 hospital.

“The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to hospital, he is alive,” Estrosi told reporters at the scene.“Enough is enough. It’s time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory.”

France has been under high alert for terrorist acts in recent weeks as 14 people suspected of murdering 12 Charlie Hebdo staffers, a female police officer, and four men in a Jewish supermarket in 2015 in retaliation for the publication of cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad went on trial.

The motive for the suspected attack in Nice remains unclear.

The attack comes less than two weeks after the beheading of middle-school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris after he had shown his students cartoons that had been published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Estrosi said the two attacks were similar. “The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty,” he said.

French President Emanuel Macron delivered the eulogy at Paty’s funeral, and said France would not abandon its right to free speech. “We will continue, Professor. We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will promote secularism, we will not renounce caricatures, drawings, even if others retreat,” Macron said. “We will continue the fight for freedom and the freedom of which you are now the face.”

Macron’s comments have garnered sharp criticism in the Islamic world with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling for a boycott of French goods. In response, Charlie Hebdo published a caricature of Erdogan in his underwear lifting a Muslim woman’s skirt on Wednesday, drawing scorn from Erdogan for what he referred to as a “a grave insult to my prophet.”

In July 2016, Nice was the scene of unthinkable carnage when an armed French delivery driver attacked a waterfront Bastille Day fireworks party with a truck, killing at 84 people, including 10 children.

The French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s department is investigating Thursday’s attack.