Frenchie Davis: ‘As a Queer Black Woman, Shoutout to Our Sister, Marsha P. Johnson. God Rest Her Brave Soul’

Singer Frenchie Davis on Stonewall 50: ‘Until we do a better job of creating safe spaces for women, black folk, and our trans brothers and sisters, we aren’t advancing as a whole.’

When/how did you first hear about the Stonewall Riots, and what did you make of it?

I feel like I’d been hearing about Stonewall for my whole life, but I didn’t fully grasp all of it until my teens/early adulthood.

    What is their significance for you?

    It’s significant for me in a multitude of ways. Particularly, as a Queer Black Woman. Shoutout to our sister, Marsha P. Johnson. God rest her brave soul.

    How far have LGBT people come since 1969?

    I think we have a lot further to go, actually. On the surface, it looks like the LGBT community has made great strides but until we collectively do a better job of creating safe space for the women, the black folk, and the trans brothers and sisters in the community, we aren’t advancing as a whole.

    What would you like to see, LGBT-wise, in the next 50 years?

    I would like to see more visibility and inclusivity for non-white cis male members of the community. The Stonewall history has become so white-washed, and far too many people are unaware of who Marsha P. Johnson was. That is our responsibility.