Friday Night Massacre’s Just the Beginning for Acquitted Trump

In an administration founded on lies, telling the truth is the ultimate crime.

Donald Trump unleashed a Friday night massacre at the end of the week the Senate acquitted him, one that reveals yet again not only who Trump is but how he intends to act thanks to the carte blanche to abuse his powers that the Senate and his attorney general have given him.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, six months before his rotation to the NSC was supposed to end. He was punished for speaking the truth before the Congress, for doing his duty, for having character, for having courage, for believing in our system of laws. Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a White House lawyer, was also fired, also escorted from the White House. His crime? Being the twin brother of Alexander.