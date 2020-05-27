From Emmett Till to Amy Cooper, Racism Eats Away at America

America has a long history of white women’s accusations costing innocent black men their lives.

The story of Emmett Till is etched in our national consciousness because in 1955 the 14-year-old was kidnapped, tortured and shot in the head, his body tied with barbed war to a cotton gin fan and thrown in the Tallahatchie River because a white woman said he’d whistled at her. He was not the only black boy to suffer such a fate, but his name endures because his mother insisted that his coffin be open, with his mutilated corpse displayed, at his funeral. The white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, now admits that she’d lied yet has suffered no consequences for her actions.

Fast forward to Central Park, New York City in 2020 and Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police to threaten a black man out bird-watching who asked her to leash her dog, as park rules require. The worst part is, she knew what she was doing because America has taught her how to do it.