From Greene to Rand Paul, Republicans’ Transphobia Has Left Me Utterly Sick

Trans people are under attack, just as we should be celebrating the historic passage of the re-introduced Equality Act, 224 votes to 206. Soon the bill, which would federally outlaw LGBTQ discrimination, will go to the Senate where we already know it faces an uphill battle.

The transphobia from Republicans during the House debate may not have been shocking, but it was relentless, upsetting and exhausting—casting trans people as cheats in sport, cheats of nature, and yet also too insignificant a number to care and legislate about. If that’s so, why don’t Republicans just leave our bodies and selves alone?

In 2019, the American Medical Association declared that anti-transgender violence was an “epidemic.” Now, in 2021, a new plague has infected Republicans and conservatives across America: rampant, vicious and virulent transphobia.