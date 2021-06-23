John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

Software magnate John McAfee was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a Spanish prison cell just hours after the Spanish High Court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee was 75.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, which cited a statement from the Catalan Departamento de Justicia confirming the death, attempts by jail staff to resuscitate McAfee were unsuccessful. Reuters confirmed the department’s statement, which said the death was most likely a suicide.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport before he could board a connecting flight to Istanbul. ​​A U.S. indictment was then unsealed, charging McAfee with failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars he earned from, among other things, promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, and selling the rights to his life story.

At the time, McAfee was already on the run from Belizean authorities for allegedly murdering his neighbor.

McAfee claimed the tax charges were politically motivated and were filed in retaliation for his failed presidential run as a libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential election. At the time of McAfee’s arrest, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista brushed off the accusation, responding that America’s Libertarian Party is a non-issue in the political world.

The criminal charges followed civil charges brought against McAfee by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which accused him of earning more than $23 million by making misleading and false cryptocurrency recommendations.

In the fall of 2019, McAfee launched a cryptocurrency called WHACKD. His announcement, which he made via Twitter, included a photoshopped image of Hillary Clinton happily eating a slice of pizza while two feet dangled from the ceiling above. Beneath that, a tagline read: “Epstein didn’t kill himself,” a none-too-subtle nod to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019.

“How did this get started?” McAfee asked in one of his posts. “It’s popping up all over the place. I never said Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. I said he didn’t commit suicide. Not the same. Could be alive. Could have never existed. Maybe murdered. I dunno. I only know he didn’t commit suicide.”

“I was stunned by Epstein’s suicide, though probably not as much as Epstein himself,” he said in another.

An autopsy concluded that Epstein died by suicide. However, right wing conspiracy theorists have since floated all manner of wild and unfounded ideas about Epstein having been killed by for political purposes.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.