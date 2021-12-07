These Gag Gifts are Equal Parts Ridiculous and Hilarious

"Gag gifts" are off-beat (typically relatively inexpensive) gifts intended to evoke laughter and maybe even comical disgust—the good old-fashioned whoopie cushion instantly comes to mind. They make awesome stocking stuffers, fun white elephant gifts, and just solid gifts for those who have a solid sense of humor or just simply live for a prank.

I mean, life's too short to take yourself too seriously (when appropriate) why shouldn't this motto apply to gifts? Scroll through below to check out our gag gifts to gift this year.

Donald Trump Toilet Paper Was $19.99 Buy at Amazon $ 9.97

St. Nicolas Nic Cage Ornament Buy at Etsy $ 17.99

Forum Novelties Fake Poop in a Box Buy at Amazon $ 6.99

Right Or Racist Card Game Buy at Etsy $ 25

Remote Control Fart Machine An upgraded whoopie cushion. Buy at Amazon $ 19.99

The Gift of Nothing Buy at Etsy $ 4.5

Pipedream Lil' Dick In the Box Buy at Amazon $ 7.49

Chicken Wing Soap Buy at Etsy $ 17.5

