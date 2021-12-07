These Gag Gifts are Equal Parts Ridiculous and Hilarious

DOUBLE LOL

From Donald Trump TP to fake feces, these gag gifts are sure to make them laugh.

Lana Parker

Freelance Writer

Best Gag Gifts

Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

"Gag gifts" are off-beat (typically relatively inexpensive) gifts intended to evoke laughter and maybe even comical disgust—the good old-fashioned whoopie cushion instantly comes to mind. They make awesome stocking stuffers, fun white elephant gifts, and just solid gifts for those who have a solid sense of humor or just simply live for a prank.

I mean, life's too short to take yourself too seriously (when appropriate) why shouldn't this motto apply to gifts? Scroll through below to check out our gag gifts to gift this year.

Donald Trump Toilet Paper

Was $19.99

Buy at Amazon$9.97

St. Nicolas Nic Cage Ornament

Buy at Etsy$17.99

Forum Novelties Fake Poop in a Box

Buy at Amazon$6.99

Right Or Racist Card Game

Buy at Etsy$25

Meowijuana Catnip "Joints"

Buy at Amazon$12.99

Remote Control Fart Machine

An upgraded whoopie cushion.

Buy at Amazon$19.99

The Gift of Nothing

Buy at Etsy$4.5

Pipedream Lil' Dick In the Box

Buy at Amazon$7.49

Chicken Wing Soap

Buy at Etsy$17.5

Wine Condoms

Buy at Amazon$14.97

