‘Betrayal’: Furious Chief Justice Confirms Leaked Draft Is Authentic

A furious Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed that the bombshell draft opinion leaked to Politico, in which the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, is indeed authentic.

“To the extent that this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said in a statement issued by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

Roberts said he’d directed the Marshal of the Court to hunt down the source of the leak, calling it a “singular and egregious breach” of trust among law clerks and employees of the court.

In the 98-page leaked draft, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the majority called Roe v. Wade “egregiously wrong from the start,” paving the way for one of the biggest rollbacks of women’s rights in half a century.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the draft continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

In its statement, the court cautioned that the draft does not represent a final decision or the final position of justices.

