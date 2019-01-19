Future Cocktails: What You’ll Be Drinking in 2019

From spirits and craft beer to spiked seltzer, on this episode of award-winning podcast, Life Behind Bars, hosts Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich looked into their crystal Martini glasses to divine what you’ll be drinking in 2019.

The duo also dissect the biggest drinking trends of 2018, share some of the spirited events they’re looking forward to attending this year and forecast the future of a number of liquor categories.

So pour fix yourself a drink and enjoy the discussion. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It just won the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world's best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong

