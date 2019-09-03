Gaffes and All, Joe Biden Is Still Clearly the Democrat Most Likely to Beat Donald Trump

We’ve entered the fall campaign season, and we’re starting to get a clearer sense of the lay of the political land for 2020: There are just three or four Democrats who’ll have the chance to take on Donald Trump, where the battle will be over just three or four states.

Amazingly, the Democratic frontrunner, Joe Biden, is now saying that almost any one of these Democrats would beat Trump—a notion buttressed by a spate of recent polls. Aside from being a terribly “off message” campaign strategy, this also strikes me as dubious political analysis.

Let’s unpack this.