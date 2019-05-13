The second to last episode of Game of Thrones succeeds in hammering home one principle that has guided the show and the books it is based on: there is no such thing as a just war. “The Bells” is a spectacle of carnage and horror visited on innocent people by the side we’ve come to know as “good,” unleashing hell in a moral vacuum as Daenerys burns King’s Landing to the ground. That’s the big picture. It’s where the episode makes thematic sense and where it’s most effective—and crucially, consistent with the show until now.

Zoom in a bit closer to the particulars of how this episode services individual characters’ narratives, though, and it all but comes undone. Cersei, Jaime, Varys, and The Hound meet their fates in ways that might subvert expectations built on years of predictions, theories, and textual analysis of the show, sure. But the shock of their arcs’ resolutions, no matter how movingly directed or acted, leaves little behind after it fades. What was it all for? Did any of it mean anything? There’s one episode left that might answer for it. But even then, it’s too late. This is the end of Game of Thrones—and it’s as ugly, abrupt, and pointless as war.

I know, I know—pointlessness is the point. OK. But rushed plotting and writing that fails to crack characters’ interiority has kept this season from communicating that effectively. And this episode’s no exception. Why this all happens, what it says about the people involved, what it means in the context of everything we’ve seen until now—all of it is de-emphasized in the name of upending audience expectations with one gut-punch surprise after another. As a result, characters’ seasons-long stories seem to end mid-sentence. Their decisions feel at times inscrutably random. Nothing means anything anymore. It’s too nihilistic, even for the most nihilistic show on TV.

Adding insult to injury is the nonsensical way Daenerys’ break into insanity unfolds onscreen. The Mother of Dragons becoming a “Mad Queen” may work on paper with what the show has foreshadowed for seasons—all this talk of Targaryens’ hereditary madness, and her own streak of cruelty with her enemies—but her split-second decision to mass-murder an entire city of innocent people does not. This is the girl who locked up her own “children” for a year because one of them killed a goat herder’s daughter. She has struggled to balance her conqueror’s instinct with the patience it takes to rule, and can be narcissistic, even myopic in her insistence on her own birthright.

But even that was a result of an unshakable confidence in herself as a compassionate ruler. She has never purposely hurt people who were not political enemies or soldiers—she vowed not to be “queen of the ashes.” So why does she pull a full reversal here? The way the episode is scripted, it’s being jilted by Jon Snow, of all things, that pushes her over the edge. (Not his “betrayal” in telling Sansa about his lineage; Dany tries to kiss him again even after that.) It’s Jon pulling away from the idea of making out with his aunt that breaks her: “All right then. Let it be fear,” she decides, forgoing hope for love.

Yep. In the 11th hour, Game of Thrones turned Dany not just into a Mad Queen, but into a literal crazy ex-girlfriend—the laziest of sexist tropes. And one that could have been easily avoided. There were all the reasons in the world for Dany to snap, from genetics to bad fortune to isolation and betrayals. For the love of God, why make it about Jon Snow?

Listen, no one who watches this should expect to feel “satisfied” with its ending. Few characters have ever enjoyed the luxury of a satisfying conclusion. But when Robb, Catelyn, and Ned Stark died in the middle of their stories, the show was telling us something important—that being a hero isn’t enough to save you in this world. When Joffrey choked at his own wedding, the show told us that being the most powerful villain in the world isn’t enough to save a person either. What is the show telling us now about Daenerys? About Jaime? Varys? Does it matter?

It’s hard to tell when the episode barely pauses to consider it.

Stay tuned for more on the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones…