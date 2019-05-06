“See? You’re not the only one who’s clever,” Daenerys mutters to Tyrion at the start of an episode that shows how a baffling majority of Game of Thrones’ heroes, and at points even the show’s creative brain trust, are anything but.

The world-shifting events of “The Last of the Starks”—the death of Daenerys’ dragon Rhaegal, the departures of beloved characters, the revelation of Jon’s parentage to his sisters, and the manipulation of that information—feel strangely limp in execution. That’s a consequence perhaps of the show’s whiplash-inducing pivot right back to the war over a chair, so soon after a conflict with much higher stakes and seven seasons of build-up fizzled out so anticlimactically with the Battle of Winterfell.

Nothing about where this episode ends is unfamiliar—we’ve watched Daenerys, seemingly the underdog, glare down powerful enemies and threaten to burn it all down so many times before. Watching her do it to Cersei might have packed an extra punch as the showdown the series has plotted for years. Instead, the scene’s dynamics seemed plucked from any number of near-identical interactions; little that’s come before seemed to weigh on it or affect either woman’s behavior.

The Cersei and Dany of this scene are essentially unchanged from the Cersei and Dany who met in the Dragonpit too many hours of screen time ago for such a lull in characterization. All that’s changed is one thing, and it has nothing to do with their personalities. It’s left to Varys to spell it out in one line several minutes earlier: In terms of military power, “the balance has grown distressingly even.” Sure, there’s one instance of bloodshed: one of the show’s more underdeveloped characters, Missandei, loses her head so that Cersei (and the show) can prove already-familiar points—the Lannister queen is a villain and Daenerys is angry. Little changes beyond that.

Politicking, scheming, and backstabbing was once what this show did best, with every interaction dense with potential for surprising implications down the road. Now, with only two hours and some-odd minutes left in the series, character logic has begun to unravel, with egregious mistakes and head-scratching denouements being made left and right with little consequence or justification beyond the plot prescribing weird lapses in judgment.

Nuance died in Westeros when the show ran out of George R.R. Martin’s source material to guide its path to the end. And sometimes that was fine. Episodes like “The Long Night” proved the show hasn’t lost its knack for hair-raising spectacle, and still boasts some of the strongest, most magnetic performances on TV.

Still, Game of Thrones once trained viewers to expect a path far less simplistic (and, so far, unsatisfying) than the one now seemingly laid out in front of us. There’s still time for a game-changing bombshell that might come close to feeling of a piece with a show built on the subversion of expectations. But at this point in its herky-jerky march to the end—speeding past certain milestones, dragging its feet across others—we are all Ghost: staring at our heroes in confusion, a little worse for wear, wondering what the hell everyone is thinking.

This post will be updated shortly with more on “The Last of the Starks”…