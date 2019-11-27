GAP Has 50% Off Everything (Seriously) for Black Friday

GAP: 50% off sitewide, extra 10% off with code BESTEVER

Pick up basic tees and sturdy jeans for the whole family, plus accessories for some gifting opportunities.

Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here.

Get all the basics you need, plus some perfect gifting items, while they’re on sale at the GAP. Everything is on sale for 50% off, plus you’ll get an extra 10% off with the code BESTEVER. Give yourself the gift of a new sweater or some jeans that will last you year after year. You can’t go wrong with this discount, because GAP really never goes out of style. | Get it on GAP >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.