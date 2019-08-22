Get an Extra 50% Off Thousands of Marked Down Women’s Items at GAP

The sale section of women’s clothing at Gap boasts more than 2,000 items. And right now, you can get an extra 50% off everything in that section. For the next two days, use code FIFTY at checkout to cut half of the price of any marked down women’s item.

The sale section spread across every type of women’s apparel, from jeans and shorts & rompers to dresses & skirts and bras & underwear. Here are some top-rated highlights to get you started. The High Rise Wide-Leg Pants are going for $24. They’re made of a smooth and stretchy twill weave and are perfect to grab-and-go. They can be easily styled to fit an office setting or dinner celebration. For an even quicker solution to an all-day-appropriate outfit, check out the Roll Sleeve Shirtdress, going for $23. Made with lightweight TENCEL Lyocell, the stylish one-piece has got you covered, literally, but also with pockets for the important things that get you through the day. Whatever choices you make from this massive sale, get yourself prepped for a changing season and save. And don’t forget to use the code to trigger those extra savings. | Shop at GAP >

