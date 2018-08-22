Gene Therapy Has The Potential To Change Hereditary Diseases

Gene therapy can be used to replace a mutated gene causing a negative effect or disease with a functioning copy of that gene. Correcting the body’s genetic code is about as complicated as it sounds-beyond identifying the gene causing a specific disease, and beyond building a gene therapy agent, there’s the matter of getting the gene therapy agent delivered to the right part of the body.

Watch the above video to learn about the potentially life-changing implications of gene therapy.

Previous Cure Hunters episodes:

Episode 1 | How Are Medicines Made?

Episode 2 | Harnessing The Immune System To Fight Cancer

Episode 3 | The Itch That Rashes

Episode 4 | NASH: The Silent Killer

Episode 5 | Precision Medicine: Targeting Cancer At The Source

Episode 6 | Building a Mirror Molecule

Episode 7 | Hunting Rare Diseases

Episode 8 | Take Your Breath Away

Episode 9 | Clinical Trials: Driving The Hunt Forward

Episode 10 | A Constant Threat