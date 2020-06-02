Generalissimo Trump Exits Bunker for Pathetic Photo Op at St. John’s Church

The weekend did not go well for Donald Trump, and he emerged into a sunny first day of June humiliated by his weakness, cowardice, and inability to face up to any crisis more complex than “Why is my Filet-O-Fish cold?”

The man sporting the world’s most delicate ego knows the worst thing for any wannabe Maximum Leader is mockery, and America’s derision was pouring down after a weekend taunt blew up into the hashtag #BunkerBitch and trended worldwide. Like many things that set off cascades of Trump’s bad decisions—porn starlets, breakfast buffets, shady real estate deals, and Steve Bannon—he reacted as badly as one might expect to the derision, with the tantrums we saw Monday.

Far from making Trump seem like the strong, commanding authoritarian he plays in his head, his every action and word exposed the opposite: He was weird and weak, then blustery and bizarre.