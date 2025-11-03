George Clooney, 64, Admits Getting Older Changed His Marriage to Amal

George and Amal Clooney say they’ve “never had an argument” in their 10-year marriage, but George now admits that, had the two met in his younger years, the actor’s ego and “anger” may have gotten in the way of their romance.

In a Nov. 2 interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning, journalist Seth Doane talked to the Oscar-winning actor about aging, vanity, and his relationship with his wife, 47-year-old lawyer and human rights activist Amal Clooney.

Clooney, 64, previously told CBS Mornings host Gayle King that he has never argued with Amal—a statement many responded to with skepticism. While Clooney acknowledged to Doane on Sunday that people got “ticked off” at this claim, he’s finally elaborating on his secret to a squabble-free relationship: getting older.

Clooney kisses Amal's hand at the Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor admitted that, in his younger years, he was simply more irritable. “I think I would have found things to, you know, stick my chest out about,” Clooney said, “that I can now go, ‘It doesn’t matter. I don’t care.’”

At 64, the father of two now says he feels “more grounded” and less reactive, and attributes his famously fightless marriage to maturing as a person. “When you’re younger, you want to be right about everything—‘Don’t paint that color wall!’” he said. “I’m at this point in life where if she wants to paint a wall red, I don’t care. You get to a point in life where you just go, ‘Well, why would that be a discussion or an argument?’”

Amal and George Clooney met in 2013 and were married in 2014. Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Clooney did not run out of nice things to say about the “extraordinary mother of” his two children, calling her “the most incredible beauty in the world.”

When Doane reminded the Ocean’s Eleven star that in his younger years, he had boasted about wanting to remain a child-free bachelor, having divorced his first wife, actress Talia Balsam, in 1992. “The truth is [that] I met this incredible woman,” Clooney responded, chuckling. “Amal is the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met.”

Amal’s in-house hypeman went on to call his wife, whom he was introduced to through a mutual friend in 2013, “a force for good,” as well as “beautiful, and funny, and [with] the greatest sense of humor.” He went on to say that “not being married to her would’ve been a disaster.”

When asking about how the couple parents their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, Clooney joked, “You’ll have to ask our kids in about 10 years when they’re in therapy, saying that ‘our parents weren’t great.’” On a more serious note, Clooney said he and Amal are present parents of “very happy kids,” and that he often drives the children to school.

Clooney’s marriage is not the only thing changing with age. In the same CBS News Sunday Morning interview, he reported noticing many changes in his body, but remarked that he no longer cares about his appearance. “If you’re hanging on to any kind of vanity at 64 years old… you’re chasing your tail, man. It’s going to bite you,” he said.

George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Clemens Bilan/Getty Images