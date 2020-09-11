George Floyd Cops Turn on Each Other, Request Separate Trials

Minneapolis prosecutors argued Friday that the four ex-cops charged in George Floyd’s death should face a single jury after participating in the May 25 incident “together”—but their lawyers argued a collective trial would be against the “interest of justice” in the latest indication the men are turning on each other.

During a court appearance, attorneys for Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng argued each of their clients should get their own trial, highlighting the media scrutiny of the case and the differing roles each played in the tragic arrest.

In filings prior to Friday’s hearing, each officer pointed a finger at the other. Attorneys for Lane and Kueng argued they were only following Chauvin’s lead—while Chauvin’s lawyer argued Floyd would be alive if the rookie cops called an ambulance sooner.

Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, claimed Friday “there are going to be side attacks” if all four officers face a trial together, and stressed that the men are already facing an uphill battle after prosecutors made public statements about the case.

“I’ve never had a case where the prosecution announces on TV my client is guilty,” Paule said.

Special Attorney for the State Neal Katyal, however, argued separate trials would “delay justice for months, if not years,” and would be “traumatizing” for witnesses who would have to testify multiple times.

“The community should not be put through the trauma of four separate verdict days,” Katyal said, adding that the defenses posed by the officers are not “antagonistic.”

Referring to the multiple gut-wrenching videos of Floyd’s arrest, Katyal added: “I’ve seen a lot in my life, I can barely watch these videos.”

Later in the hearing, the prosecutor slammed an expected defense argument that Floyd overdosed during the arrest, sarcastically stating that attorneys believe Floyd took “just the right amount to overdose the exact moment when the officer’s knee was on his neck for 8 minutes.”

On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill disqualified four prosecutors with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office from the participating in the prosecution, claiming their decision to meet with the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy two days after his death was “sloppy.” The barred prosecutors, including Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, can now only participate in the trial as witnesses.

Cahill had previously set a March 8, 2021 trial date for one or all of the officers, almost nine months after 46-year-old Floyd was killed in police custody after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

Chauvin, 44, is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. The other three have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

All four officers have requested the trial move out of the “Twin cities area” due to the excessive amount of publicity. Cahill said Friday that, before a decision is made on where the trial will take place, he wanted residents to get a detailed questionnaire to see what effect pretrial publicity could have on a future jury.

“There is not a county or state in this country that has not had publicity in the George Floyd case,” Cahill said Friday. Arguing jurors might feel pressure to find the four men guilty, Thao’s attorney fired back: “We have had cities ablaze because of these cases.”

Floyd’s death prompted residents in all 50 states and dozens of countries to take to the streets for both peaceful and destructive protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

While the four men were fired a day after footage of the arrest was released, prosecutors argued in court filings the men should be criminally charged together for Floyd’s “murder.”

“Here, all four defendants worked together to murder Floyd: Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane pinned Floyd face-down, while Thao stopped the crowd from intervening, enabling the other defendants to maintain their positions. Defendants also discussed and coordinated their actions throughout the incident,” prosecutor said, pointing to body-camera video and witness accounts.

Attorneys for the officers, however, have argued that each officer had a different role. Kueng and Lane’s attorneys have argued that the two rookies had been full-time officers for less than a week and were following Chauvin’s orders. Thao’s attorney has also pinned the blame on Chauvin and stressed his client’s actions were “absolutely distinct” from the others.

“The other defendants are clearly saying that, if a crime was committed, they neither knew about it or assisted in it,” Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, wrote. “They blame Chauvin.”

Nelson argued that Lane and Kueng exacerbated Floyd's alleged condition “considerably” by trying to force him into their squad car, and argued if the two officers believed he was “on something” they should have called for a paramedic sooner.

“ If Kueng and Lane had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle, Mr. Floyd may have survived. ” — Attorney for Derek Chauvin

“If EMS had arrived just three minutes sooner, Mr. Floyd may have survived. If Kueng and Lane had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle, Mr. Floyd may have survived,” Nelson wrote. “If Kueng and Lane had recognized the apparent signs of an opioid overdose and rendered aid, such as administering naloxone, Mr. Floyd may have survived.”

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, stressed in a motion that Floyd was moving in his car as Lane and Keung approached, and didn’t obey their orders to show his hands. Previously, Gray has argued that Lane tried to intervene as Floyd was pinned on the ground but was rebuffed by Chauvin, a 19-year veteran who had been the two new cops field training officer.

“It’s plausible that all officers have a different version of what happened,” Gray said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, however, has previously rejected the notion that the two officer’s rookie-status was an excuse for not intervening.

“George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing,” Arradondo said in a June statement. “The officers knew what was happening. One intentionally caused it, and the others failed to prevent it. This was murder; it wasn’t a lack of training.”

Prosecutors allege that Lane and Kueng initially responded to a call at 8:08 p.m. that Floyd had used a counterfeit bill at a CupFoods. After having a two-minute conversation with the officers outside his car, Floyd allegedly stiffened up, fell to the ground and refused to get into a squad car.

During the struggle, Kueng held Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs—while Chauvin placed his knee on the unarmed man’s neck. The move prompted Floyd to call out for his mother and say several times that he couldn’t breathe.

“[Thao] never touched Mr. Floyd,” Paule stressed in court Friday, noting that Chauvin and his client arrived later.

The criminal complaint states Floyd stopped moving at around 8:24 p.m and EMTs said that he had no pulse when he was loaded into an ambulance. According to body-camera footage, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds—including nearly three minutes in which Floyd was unresponsive.

In a motion to dismiss the charges against Chavin, his attorney argued that the 44-year-old officer actually “exuded a calm and professional demeanor” with Floyd.

“Chavin was clearly being cautious about the amount of pressure he used to restrain Mr. Floyd—cautious enough to prevent bruising,” Nelson wrote, arguing that Floyd died from chronic health issues and drug abuse.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died due to cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, indicating Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, however, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank said Friday the prosecution wanted stiffer sentences for the four officers if they are convicted, arguing Floyd was vulnerable when he was handcuffed because he couldn’t “fight back,” and was treated with “particular cruelty” by those in a position of authority.

“He was completely vulnerable. He can’t move or breathe,” Frank said. The judge said that while prosecutors “have made a show of particular cruelty” as a factor that would result in a harsher sentence, he wanted both sides to file a motion to argue their case on possible punishment.

The socially-distanced hearing in Hennepin County courtroom on Friday was the first time Chauvin—who is being held on $1.25 million bail—has appeared in person since his June arrest. The three other officers are out on bail.

A few dozen protesters gathered in the street chanting “no justice, no peace” ahead of the hearing.

Judge Cahill also stated Friday he would not yet consider a separate motion from all four officers to drop the criminal charges altogether, but warned both parties not to “read anything into that.”