George Floyd’s Murder Destroyed the Myth of Minnesota Nice

No matter who you are, if you lived in the Twin Cities, chances are you experienced moments of abject terror after George Floyd got murdered and Minneapolis exploded last year.

Like the plywood still seen nailed over windows periodically about town, that fear has lasted. The unprecedented mayhem that followed one man’s death on May 25, 2020, has changed us. There have been some encouraging hints and signs of progress—and the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder case that was the bare minimum, sure. But people of color in the Twin Cities are still waiting to learn what the memory of last summer will really mean, what it will amount to.

I was born and raised in St. Paul, and live in Minneapolis, and hope to never see some of the things I saw a year ago ever again. Until last May 28, I had never been so close to a building on fire—a literal towering inferno that we used to call Minneapolis’ Third Precinct. At one point, while covering the peak of the chaos for The Daily Beast, I walked directly toward one spiral column of glorious flame, close enough that my eyes were seared and I momentarily struggled to see out of one of them.