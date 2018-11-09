George Lopez Due In Court After Hooters Fight With MAGA Boob

George Lopez, the comedian who filmed himself pretending to urinate on Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, will appear in court next month on a misdemeanor battery charge after he lashed out at a troll who provoked him with Trump jokes at a New Mexico Hooters, TMZ reports.

As the comedian was leaving the restaurant, the cellphone wielding hater, who had earlier been yelling “MAGA” at Lopez, started shouting, “Here comes my boy George! George wants to fight with me!”

A scuffle ensued and according to a police report, obtained by TMZ, cops tracked Lopez down the next day at a golf course where he told them he didn't want to be filmed, and had tried grabbing the guy's phone away.

The officer says he informed Lopez he'd be receiving a court summons for misdemeanor battery and that Lopez was compliant.

The incident took place after a week of filming on Lopez’s new movie Walking with Herb.

USA Today reported at the time that Robert Ruiz, a manager at Hooters, recognized the man who allegedly taunted Lopez because the man was involved in a scuffle at a different restaurant Ruiz managed last year.

Ruiz said the man never sat down to eat but went over and tried to take pictures of Lopez and the Walking with Herb crew while they were eating.

After being warned off by Ruiz, he waited at the front of the restaurant.

Ruiz said: “They had a good dining experience. The crew asked if people could not come up to them. They were with their whole entourage and the general manager from Red Hawk Golf Course (where a portion of the movie is being filmed). We did our best, we can’t stop everybody because they're famous,” Ruiz said.