George R. R. Martin Promoted Idea of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ Crossover, Which Happened Last Night

Game of Thrones fans are freaking out Monday morning after Drogon, the largest of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, made a cameo appearance on a different HBO show last night: Westworld.

And, as if a cameo from Drogon wasn’t enough, the latest Westworld episode, entitled “The Winter Line,” featured a cameo from Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

For those who have given up on following the increasingly labyrinthine plot twists of Westworld, all you need to know is that the year is 2058 and no-one knows who is a robot and who is a human anymore.

In the Sunday night episode, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) stumble across the Westworld lab which was supposed to have been shut down after the massacre at the end of Season 2.

The camera cuts to two lab techs behind a glass wall who, nerds excitedly realized, were Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, attired in the gloves and aprons that Westworld lab techs sport, who we learn, are planning a Westworld-type “startup in Costa Rica.”

Weiss then picks up a saw-like object, turns it on while muttering something about “chopping it up,” and walks towards Drogon.

Ponder the significance of that.

This isn't actually the first GOT Easter egg in Westworld: In season 2, the gyroscope from the opening credits of Game of Thrones appeared in the sci-fi show.

Married Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan told Variety in an interview that they have been friends with Benioff and Weiss ever since they first met when Westworld was shooting its first season.

Nolan told Variety: “We’re also friendly with George R.R. Martin, and George had consistently since the first season said, ‘We’ve got to do a tie-in with Game of Thrones.’ People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you’d occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would fucking freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show.”