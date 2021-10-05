Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has forever tied his legacy to former President Donald Trump, writing in a new book out next month that the now infamous call from Trump to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the 2020 election was a “threat” from a “bully” that “was nothing but an attempt at manipulation.”

“For the office of the secretary of state to ‘recalculate’ would mean we would somehow have to fudge the numbers,” Raffensperger writes in his yet-to-be-released book that The Daily Beast obtained before its publication. “The president was asking me to do something that I knew was wrong, and I was not going to do that.”

It’s the sharpest rebuke yet from a mild-mannered Republican state official who has now repeatedly pushed back on Trump’s unrelenting, 11-month campaign to cast doubt on his bitter election loss in Georgia and tarnish Raffensperger’s reputation.