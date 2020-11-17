Georgia Secretary of State on Why He Fact-Checked Trump: ‘We Can’t Play Nice in the Sandbox’

MARIETTA, Georgia—Brad Raffensperger took on a task that few elected Republicans in the last four years have chosen: fact-checking the president of the United States.

“We can’t play nice in the sandbox, because they just keep on misrepresenting the truth,” Raffensperger said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday night. “You misrepresent the truth enough and you might as well call it for what it is: lies.”

The day before, Georgia’s top elections official took to Facebook to issue a string of pointed rebuttals to claims from President Trump and his GOP allies that the election they’d lost in Georgia was somehow corrupt and that it was the fault of officials like Raffensperger.