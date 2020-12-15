Geraldo Slaps Down Charlie Kirk: ‘You Have to Stop This!’

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera went off on fervent pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk on Monday night for insisting that the election was still up for grabs, saying it was “so dishonest” to claim there are plenty of legal avenues for President Donald Trump and urging Kirk to “stop this.”

Moments after President-elect Joe Biden delivered a speech affirming his Electoral College victory, in which he assailed Republicans for signing on to Trump’s “unprecedented assault on our democracy,” Rivera called on the president to “understand it is over.”

“The longer we drag this out, the more we damage the fabric of our democracy,” Rivera added. “It also damages the legacy of President Trump, who should be taking a victory lap right now celebrating the vaccine that he almost single-handedly forced the scientific community to get ready to save millions of lives.”

Kirk, who leads the right-wing college activism group Turning Point USA, waved off the dozens of Republican election lawsuits that have been rejected by courts across the country by saying Trump supporters still have “very good questions” about the election results.

“Some of these by the way are still being played out there—there are still plenty of pending legal challenges,” Kirk declared as Rivera shot back: “That is so dishonest!”

Kirk, meanwhile, accused Rivera—a longtime friend of the president’s—of trying to “suppress” conversation about the millions of Trump voters who believe the election was “stolen” due to baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud that the president and his allies are peddling.

“Six weeks!” Rivera fired back. “We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it!”

Adding that all three Supreme Court justices that Trump appointed denied the Trump-backed Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out votes from four Biden-supporting states, an irritated Rivera cut to the chase.

“You have to stop this!” Rivera shouted to a slack-jawed Kirk.

In recent weeks, Rivera—a former Celebrity Apprentice contestant—has aggressively pushed back against the election conspiracies that many of his Trump-boosting Fox colleagues have gladly lent credence to, telling them they are “giving false hope” to Trump supporters. At the same time, Rivera has revealed that his pal Trump is no longer accepting his phone calls.