I moved to the Lower East Side during Labor Day weekend. Aside from a minor gas leak in a neighboring building that elicited three fire trucks to welcome us with bells and whistles, one of the most exciting things about the move was discovering the usefulness of the Gerber Center-Drive Multi-Tool. After keeping it on my person for days on end, I think that anyone—currently with or without a toolset—would benefit from keeping one of these at home for quick amateur repairs and housework.

It’s got a solid locking knife on the outside so you can easily and safely flip it out and slice through tape, cardboard, zip ties, and anything else that comes between you and your goals. It also allows you to get to its pliers with just your thumb. Holding the multitool in one hand, you can just swipe your thumb up its side and transform it into high-grade pliers that come in very handy (especially in a pinch). Most importantly, it also lets you flip out a center-drive screwdriver, its moniker describing the center-axis on which it sits. It’s designed on an angle so that when deployed, the screwdriver is at the center of the multitool, giving it the highest amount of torque possible. That gives you the most control and precision possible, whether you’re righty-tightening or lefty-loosening. And when screws tend to greet us from inconvenient corners, that type of design was incredibly helpful to me (read: I’m not an everyday screwdriver user by any means). On top of that, the tip of the screwdriver is interchangeable with any of 12 different bits that range from Allen ends to Philips heads, each magnetic and useful in its own right. And both the multitool and the bit set fit perfectly into a high-quality sheath you can pocket, belt, or loop around a bag strap.

I wasn’t surprised or shocked that the iconic tool and knife brand Gerber produced something like this. But I was a bit taken aback by how comprehensively it fulfilled all my amateur handyman needs during the move:

Unscrewing and removing our TV from its mount

Cutting through all the tape as we unpack

Replacing broken bulbs using pliers in a lamp that fell during the move

And so on

After several straight days and nights of using it, my most succinct conclusion is that this is a multitool anyone can use and everyone should have. | Get it on Amazon >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.