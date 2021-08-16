How the Supreme Court Flunked a Math Test on Gerrymandering

On Thursday August 12, the Census bureau released the final redistricting data from the 2020 census. What that count tells us about the current size and distribution of the American population has already been skewed by the political manipulation of Wilbur Ross, Steve Bannon, and others, but the new data about the changing density of population and its racial and ethnic makeup across neighborhoods is providing the information that will drive a whole new wave of gerrymandering across the country.

Gerrymandering is, by definition, unfair, but in 2019 everyone on the Supreme Court save Elena Kagan ignored the math that proves exactly how we know when redistricting is drawn for partisan gain. It’s impossible to tell whether this cross-party dereliction of duty was due to negligence, incompetence, or political opportunism, but, coming as it did at the start of a period of Republican anti-voter fervor, the Court’s decision in Rucho v. Common Cause effectively put the first nail in the coffin of voters’ rights.

At stake in the decision was the ability of the Supreme Court to intervene in partisan redistricting cases. The justices also considered Rucho v. League of Women Voters of North Carolina, and Lamone v. Benisek, nominally balancing the parties, given that the Rucho cases concerned Republican gerrymandering in North Carolina and Lamone concerned Democrat gerrymandering in Maryland. Kagan wrote in the dissent that the cases concerned the “foundations” of America’s democracy, and that the unfair redrawing of districts in “these cases imperil our system of government.”