Take Self-Care to the Next Level With 20% off Everything at Dame This Black Friday

Select between dozens of vibrators for solo play or couples, and sex accessories like all-natural lubricant designed to make each session that much more comfortable and pleasurable.

Dame’s ultimate mission is to close the pleasure gap. And to celebrate Black Friday, they’re going easier on your wallet, too. Save 20% off everything storewide from their best-selling Eva II vibrator designed to give your clitoris some extra love during penetrative sex, to their five-star-rated aloe-based Alu lube that won’t mess with your vagina’s precious pH balance. Opt for the Kip lipstick vibrator to take care of yourself discreetly on the fly (it’s literally the size of a lipstick tube!), or the Pillo to support and arch your back for ultimate g-spot access. No matter what you add to cart, you’ll be that much closer to the finish line. See you there!

Eva II Down From $135 Buy at Dame $ 108

Alu Lube Down From $18 Buy at Dame $ 14

Kip Down From $95 Buy at Dame $ 76

Pillo Down From $95 Buy at Dame $ 76

