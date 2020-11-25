Slip Into Sweet Dreams with 25% Off Everything at Nest Bedding for Black Friday

It’s always nap time with Nest Bedding.

There’s something about the recent clock change that’s gotten our circadian rhythms in a funk. Treat yourself to the gift of a better night’s sleep with any of Nest Bedding’s top-rated products, from plush luxury mattresses, cozy sleep apparel, pet accessories, and so much more while it’s on sale for Black Friday. New to the Nest family is a selection of minimalist-yet-durable bedroom furniture, like a rustic nightstand and matching platform that’ll make you look forward to staying in bed all day. After all, we have nowhere else to be.

