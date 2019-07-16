Soothe Yourself to Sleep With Marpac’s Original Classic Dohm White Noise Machine

Forget the weird white noise apps on your smartphone and instead opt for the real deal. The Marpac Dohm — which debuted in 1962 and has been dubbed the “Original White Noise Machine” — creates the sound of rushing air to help drown out other sounds and lull you right to sleep. The device allows you to personalize the tone and volume depending on your needs and works brilliantly for babies and adults. No buyer’s remorse and plenty of Zzz’s forecasted here. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.