Easy, Delicious Food Can Be Yours for $40 With This 6-Quart, Programmable Crock-Pot

In a world of air fryers, Instant Pots, Hot Logics, and griddles there’s one kitchen constant: the slow cooker. OG brand Crock-Pot is arguably one of the best options out there, and today you can get their large, 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $39.99 (a $20 savings). It can hold a six-pound roast, serves up to seven people, and has a digital countdown control panel that lets you program your cook time from 30 minutes to 20 hours. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.