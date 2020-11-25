Who Needs Dinner Reservations When Instant Pots are $60 Off This Black Friday?

- Save 40% on the Instant Pot
- The Instant Pot has become a cult-favorite kitchen tool because it combines eight crucial cooking appliances in one, and is completely dishwasher safe.
- One-touch smart features allow you to cook the likes of rice, beans, soup, poultry, ribs, and more with the touch of a single button. Read more about its features here, here and here.
If you’ve never cooked with an Instant Pot, you’re doing it wrong. The eight-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sterilizer, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer and cake maker serves up to six quarts of goodness, making it perfect for getting big batches of dinner on the table during busy weeknights, or meal prepping ahead of a hectic week. For Black Friday, Instant Pot is serving up a sweet sale, dropping their price by $60 down to $89.99. It comes complete with accessories like a stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector, so you’re all set to try one of their 1,000 delicious pre-programmed recipes.
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Down from $150
