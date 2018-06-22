Get A Better Night's Sleep This Summer With These Breathable Bamboo Sheets

Your fuzzy winter bed sheets just won’t cut it in warmer weather. Instead, try bamboo sheets, which are known for their breathability, which is perfect for hot nights. This 1800 Series Bamboo Extra Soft 4-Piece Sheet Set is a great upgrade for summer sleep.

These sheets breathe 50% better than cotton, meaning they'll regulate temperature better. They're also hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, and made with double-brushed fiber for a silkier, more luxurious feel. They look sleek, too, thanks to deep pockets that will fit your mattress perfectly and an elastic fitted sheet.

Usually, this 1800 Series Bamboo Extra Soft 4-Piece Sheet Set is $49.99, but you can get it now for $39.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.