These Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Toppers Are Up to 40% Off for Prime Day

Whether your mattress is getting old or you just want an extra layer of comfort, adding a mattress topper is a great idea. These gel-infused 3 inch memory foam toppers from Linenspa are all under $8- for Prime Day and help give you a cool, comfortable night’s sleep. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.