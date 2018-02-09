Get Fresh Flowers Delivered In Time For Valentine's Day

Christmas presents can come a little late and you can celebrate birthdays whenever the birthday person wants — but the holiday you probably don't want to snooze on is Valentine's Day. There are plenty of ways to avoid gifting mishaps on that day, and planning ahead with something simple and thoughtful like flowers is one of them. Teleflora and The Bouqs Company both have Valentine’s Day specials that can get you exactly what you need.

With the Teleflora Valentine's Day special, you'll get $40 worth of fresh, gorgeous flowers hand-arranged by local florists for only $20. Whether you’re particular about which flowers are being used or just want a fresh bouquet delivered, this attention to detail and reliability will make sure your Valentine’s Day gift is a winner.

The Bouqs Company Valentine’s Day special offers $50 worth of flowers for only $29.99. They guarantee fresh, locally-sourced bouquets that are delivered on-demand — in as little as two hours — by working with artisan florists and local farms. You can browse their library of best-sellers or look for something more unique.

Whether you go with Teleflora or The Bouqs Company, you’re getting a great deal for yourself and a lovely gift for your special someone.

Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.