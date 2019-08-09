ROBOCLEANER

Get iRobot’s Roomba 609 WiFi-Capable Robot Vacuum for $298 Today Only

Designed to fit any style home and equipped to handle any room in it.

In the range of robot assistants seeping into our lives, the robot vacuum is still mostly innocuous—and does a damn well job cleaning up after us. And today on Amazon, you can get the Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $298

The sleek design from the iconic iRobot brand fits in any home style. And you can create virtual walls to keep your new cleaner within your determined area. Designed with a three-stage cleaning system, this Roomba can handle nearly anything in its path and it knows when to vacuum harder or softer depending on what its sensors tell it. From its smart navigation around your furniture to its 4-star average rating from more than 4,500 reviewers, this is one robot pal you want to befriend before the day (and the deal) ends. | Get it on Amazon >

