Get Lost, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. New York City Does Not Want You Back.

Deposed presidential spawn Ivanka Trump and hubby Jared Kushner would fit in great in New York City—in Staten Island, that is. But Manhattan—where Ivanka was photographed last Friday, enjoying a brief return to the Kushners’ Park Avenue digs—happened to vote overwhelmingly for Biden/Harris.

There was no discernible fraud, as a whopping 84 percent of Manhattan voters emphatically endorsed the team that wasn’t Trump/Pence. What’s more, in Manhattan—where a gigantic Black Lives Matter slogan is laid out in front of Trump Tower, à la “Surrender, Dorothy”—we’re extremely vocal about what we like and don’t like. And we detest whispery-voiced princess Ivanka and slumlord Jared, who many have dubbed the two least qualified people to ever populate the White House. (I sincerely doubt that their ascent was a result of the “skill-based hiring” Ivanka’s always touting.)

In New York, we care about queers, women, immigrants, diversity, housing, the workplace, COVID, and the media. Considering their record on those things, these two would be about as welcome in Manhattan as Rudy Giuliani at an open-mic night.