This Fruit-Shaped Device Will Keep Your Fridge Fresh

After a particularly pungent fridge experience last month (a rogue lime was left in the bottom drawer for so long, I could’ve displayed it in my terrarium), I decided enough was enough. Leaving baking soda in the fridge never really did the trick, and instead left my fridge with a lingering offness. There was no way to have a not-smelly fridge, I thought. At least, that was, until I tried the new Fresh Slice Fridge Ionizer from Lasko.

Think of this little, battery-operated, watermelon-shaped device as an air purifier, just for your fridge. It uses the brand’s patented technology to release “odor eating particles” which can help break down ethylene gas, and make it harder for foods to go bad, while also keeping any smells at bay. I’ve had it in my fridge for about a month and there’s nary a whiff of spoiled food nor a piece of produce threatening to go moldy. It’s small enough to keep on the top shelf towards the back and out of the way, and it works wonders back there.

The Fresh Slice Ionizer can run for three months straight — there’s even a replacement light that will let you know when it’s time to replace the batteries. It’s the perfect set-it-and-forget-it device that will keep your fridge smelling great and working its best. Now you can use that baking soda for something a little more useful, like cookies (a new box, obviously) .

