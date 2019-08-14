Get Tech-Packed Apparel from Hill City For 50% Off

Last month, we told you about the huge Hill City sale that was happening where you could get 30% off the styles you know and love. Now, the brand is offering 50% off those styles, so you can stock up while there’s even more of a discount.

You can stock up on basics that you’ll wear every day like the (aptly named) Everyday Supima Tee. It’s on sale for $19 (originally $38) and helps fight odor, wicks moisture, and dries quickly. Or try the Utility Trail Pant in Khaki for $64 (originally $128). Hill City packed a whole bunch of features like breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabric and water-resistance into a pant that you could wear straight from the boardroom to the backcountry. And if you want to top it all off with a lightweight layer, pick up the Thermal Light Full Zip Jacket. On sale for $79 (originally $158), you’re getting a water-repellent, windproof nylon exterior that’s insulated with PrimaLoft synthetic insulation. Whatever you get from the sale, know that it’ll stick with you season after season. | Shop at Hill City >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.