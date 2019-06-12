The iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum Is Smart, Low-Profile, and Nearly Half Off on Amazon Today

Returning after work to a clean home is one of the most calming moments of the day for me, after which I can relax in a space that is (for the moment) much less hectic than the world outside. Vacuums are getting better at helping us achieve that by going robotic, through programmable and increasingly smart routines, both of which are mainstays in the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum.

It’s on sale today on Amazon for $270 (40% off), the lowest price it’s ever been. The certified refurbished robovac is less than four inches tall so it will fit under most furniture and you can program up to seven different routines a week, covering a different one for each day of the week if you wanted to (I’m more of a generalist in that sense and want my robovac to clean everything every day).

The brushes in the 860 are designed to stay tangle-free and can cover any surface, from carpet to wood, automatically adapting to new surfaces as the Roomba glides across them. Finally, you can create virtual walls in your home to keep the Roomba away from certain areas (like a pile of clothes or shoes). And with a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 700 reviews, you’re in good company for wanting to make this investment. Whatever you want to get from a smart cleaning experience at home while you’re away, this sale is your ticket there. Get It on Amazon >

